Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $33.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,278.97. 30,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 813.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,088.11. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

