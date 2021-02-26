Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $34.02 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

