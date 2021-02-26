ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.31. ShiftPixy shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

