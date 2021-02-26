SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,043 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 198.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $282.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.61.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

