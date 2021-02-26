SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.62 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

