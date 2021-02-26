SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.13 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLJ. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

