SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.