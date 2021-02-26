SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $20.51 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

