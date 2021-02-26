SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,715 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 76.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

