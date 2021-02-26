SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $224.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

