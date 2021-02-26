Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:SVBI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.28%.

In related news, Director Eric Keitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

