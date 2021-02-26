Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 32,700 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 419.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

ADM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 15,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

