Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.77 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $84.47. 1,198,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,515,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

