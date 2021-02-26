Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1,282.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,753,000 after buying an additional 309,106 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Z traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.72. 56,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,662. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,616 shares of company stock worth $37,949,399. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

