Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,261 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 4,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $624,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,290 shares of company stock worth $19,423,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

