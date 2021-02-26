Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Svb Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.54. 29,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

