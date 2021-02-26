Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMICY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.02.

Shares of SMICY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

