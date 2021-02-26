SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II Sells 73,552 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 73,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,272,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,858,744 shares in the company, valued at $88,335,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, W Thomas Grant II sold 11,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $330,110.00.

On Friday, February 5th, W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60.

On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $30.07 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

