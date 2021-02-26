Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.25. 615,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 393,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

