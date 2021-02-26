Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 132,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 196.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 52.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

