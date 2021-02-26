Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,525 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of SPS Commerce worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

