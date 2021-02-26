Sei Investments Co. Purchases 42,482 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 75.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

