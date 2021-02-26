Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

