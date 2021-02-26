Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,319 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Silgan stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

