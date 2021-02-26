Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of SES traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 639,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.05.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

