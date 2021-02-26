SEB Equities Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.97.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

