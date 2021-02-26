Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.