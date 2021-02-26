Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $78.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 555,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.