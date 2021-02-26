Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

