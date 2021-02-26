SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $394,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $129.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38.

