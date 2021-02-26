SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Boston Partners boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $9,285,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.