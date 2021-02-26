SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 476 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 215,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 22.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.