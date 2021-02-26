SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

