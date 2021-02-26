SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,366,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.