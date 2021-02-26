SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) fell 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.25. 839,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,172,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

