Scotiabank Increases Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.14.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

