Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

