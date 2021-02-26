Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Trading Up 2%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $255.00 and last traded at $255.00. Approximately 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.62.

Scope Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

