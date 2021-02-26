Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after buying an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.63 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

