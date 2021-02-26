Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Increased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,042 shares of company stock worth $99,275,331 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

