Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SHNWF opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

