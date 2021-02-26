Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. Schroders has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $50.00.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

