Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.45. 34,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,504. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

