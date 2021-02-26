Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $37.29 Million in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,286,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 43.94% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJD traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.52. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

