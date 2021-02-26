Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $17.96 Million in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INKM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

