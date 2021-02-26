Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $65,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,059. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $107.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

