Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $174.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $174,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 116,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $132.25. 6,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

