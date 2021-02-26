Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,889,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,293.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 395,634 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $80.16.

