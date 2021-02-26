Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to $22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Savaria has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

