Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $863.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.50 million and the highest is $878.54 million. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $823.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at about $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 189,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

